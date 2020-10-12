Carnival’s stock falls after deciding it’s not feasible to operate PortMiami, Port Canaveral cruises in November

Shares of Carnival Corp. shed 2.3% in morning trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it has decided to cancel the remaining cruises, for a total of six ships, that operate from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November. Carnival had said earlier, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to extend its no-sail order to Oct. 31, that it would operate only its PortMiami and Port Canaveral cruises in November, but has determined that “will not be feasible.” The company said it has also decided to cancel five cruises that were scheduled to depart from Sydney, Australia from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8. Carnival’s stock has plunged 69.8% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

