Carnival’s stock rallies to lead S&P 500 gainers after confirming Costa Cruises to restart this weekend

Shares of Carnival Corp. rallied 5.7% in afternoon trading, enough to pace the S&P 500’s gainers, after the cruise operator confirmed that its Italy-based Costa Cruises is scheduled to restart sailing in Italy on Sept. 6. The company had previously announced Costa’s restart on Aug. 11. Carnival’s rally help lift other cruise operators, as shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. climbed 4.7% to be the S&P 500’s 4th-best performer and Royal Caribbean Group’s stock rose 3.2% to be the S&P 500’s 7th-biggest gainer. The gains bucked the selloff in the broader stock market, as the S&P 500 slid 3.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

