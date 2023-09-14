Shares of used-car retailers Carvana Co. CVNA rallied more than 12%, and shares of CarMax Inc. KMX rose around 2%, in midday trading Thursday, with just hours to go for a contract’s expiration for autoworkers at Ford Motor Co. F, General Motors Co. GM, and Stellantis NV STLA. Union and companies remain far apart ahead of the 11:59 p.m. Thursday expiration, and the United Auto Workers has vowed to strike at all three companies if no deal is reached. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
