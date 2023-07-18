Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA dropped more than 9% in the extended session Tuesday after the online auto retailer spooked markets by moving forward its quarterly results. Carvana said that it will report second-quarter numbers before the bell Wednesday, a full two weeks ahead of their previously scheduled release. Carvana, whose stock has rallied more than 700% this year, said that a conference call with analysts will follow at 8 a.m. Eastern. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Carvana to report a loss of $1.20 a share on sales of $2.6 billion, which would compare with a loss of $2.35 a share on sales of $3.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The rally for Carvana compares with gains of around 18% for the S&P 500 index SPX this year. Earlier this week, analysts at J.P. Morgan recommended investors to sell Carvana’s stock because it had again “disconnected materially” from fundamentals. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

