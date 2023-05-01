Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA rallied 3.2% in premarket trading Monday, to bounce off a 7-week closing low in the previous session, after Bloomberg reported that creditors holding about 90% of the troubled used-car retailer’s bonds have proposed ways to cut debt and improve liquidity. Citing people familiar with knowledge of the situation, the Bloomberg report said the proposals included a debt-for-equity swap. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel said the debt-for-equity swap could be a “potentially BIG lifeline” for the company. “While many ‘unknowns’ exist, we are hard-pressed to envision a successful, sizable debt-for-equity swap at Carvana not proving a significant positive for CVNA shares,” Nagel wrote in a note to clients. Still, he reiterated his perform rating on Carvana. The stock has tumbled 48.8% over the past three months and plunged 88.0% over the past 12 months. In comparison, the S&P 500 SPX has gained 1.2% the past three months and edged up 0.9% the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story