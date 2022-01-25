: Casino operator Bally’s stock soars 24% after hedge fund makes buyout offer

Bally’s Corp. stock soared 24% Tuesday, after the casino operator got a buyout offer from its biggest shareholder, hedge fund Standard General LP, which offered to acquire all of the company’s shares outstanding for $38 a share.
