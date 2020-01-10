Casper Sleep files for IPO, to be listed on the NYSE

Casper Sleep Inc. has filed Friday for an initial public offering. The New York-based mattress-in-a-box company, which was founded in 2014, has not yet determined the number of shares it plans to offer in the IPO, or how many shares will be outstanding after the IPO, or the price the IPO is expected to price at. The company said it applied to have its stock listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “CSPR.” Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. Casper recorded a net loss of $67.3 million on revenue of $312.3 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018, compared with a loss of $65.5 million on revenue of $259.7 million in the same period a year ago. Casper was not listed in the latest update of The Wall Street Journal’s “Billion Dollar Startup Club.” In March 2019, the WSJ said Casper’s valuation had reached $1.1 billion, after the latest funding round. Casper is looking to go public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 16% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story