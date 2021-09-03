Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were “false and misleading” and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company’s stock.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Gold futures up for the week to mark at highest settlement since mid-June - September 3, 2021
- Retire Better: Coming fixes to Social Security and Medicare are going to hurt - September 3, 2021
- : Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations - September 3, 2021