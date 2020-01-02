Cassava’s stock rises 33%

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. , which is developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, jumped 33% on heavy volume in premarket trading on Thursday. The company’s president and CEO, Remi Barbier, had acquired 100,000 shares of Cassava’s stock on Dec. 31. Barbier had also bought an additional 15,198 shares over the course of December. Cassava’s stock rallied 24% in December on positive data from a mid-stage trial for PTI-125, one of its experimental Alzheimer’s disease drugs. Cassava’s stock is up 463% over the last year, while the S&P 500 has gained 28%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

