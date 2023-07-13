These purchases give an insight into the priorities of U.S. consumers three years after a pandemic upended people’s lives, experts say.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cat treats and Liquid I.V. What do Amazon Prime Day’s most popular items reveal about Americans? Quite a lot. - July 13, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. budget deficit widens to $227.8 billion in June - July 13, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures end near their highest in a month as a slowdown in U.S. inflation helps weaken the dollar - July 13, 2023