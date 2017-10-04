Catalan President Puigdemont says he remains open to mediation: reports

Catalonia’s regional president, in his eagerly awaited first public address since Sunday’s referendum on independence from Spain, seized the opportunity Wednesday to lash out at Spain’s king, Felipe VI, for having ignored the wishes of millions of citizens and sided with the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy when he addressed the Spanish population a day earlier. The king had said the referendum, in which a reported 90% of 2.26 million voters cast ballots in favor of independence, was a blow not only to Spanish unity but sovereignty. Carles Puigdemont, the regional leader, reportedly said in his televised address that voters should know their wishes would be heeded in due course. He did not, observers noted, explicitly call for separation and said he remains open to mediation, according to a reporter with the Madrid newspaper El Mundo.

