Drug manufacturer Catalent Inc. CTLT said Friday it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange informing it that’s it’s not in compliance with listing rules due to a delay in filing its annual form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has six months from Sept. 13 to regain compliance. The company had previously disclosed in August that it was unable to file the 10-K in a timely manner because of management’s assessment of its internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30. The company said it has dedicated significant resources to the matter but was still unable to file by a Sept. 13 deadline. “The company is working diligently to complete the necessary work to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable and currently expects to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period granted by the NYSE Notice; however, there can be no assurance that the Form 10-K will be filed within such period,” it said in a statement. The stock has gained 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

