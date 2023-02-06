Life Sciences Company Danaher Corp. DHR is interested in taking over contract manufacturer Catalent Inc. CTLT and is willing to pay a significant premium for the company, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether Catalent is receptive, the people said, adding that a deal is not imminent. Catalent declined to comment, while Danaher did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. The report sent Catalent stock up 21% in premarket trade. Catalent is based in Somerset, New Jersey, and provides delivery technologies for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, including producing vaccines for Moderna MRNA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ. It has a market cap of just over $10 billion, according to FactSet. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story