Caterpillar shares up 2% premarket as profit tops estimates, while sales fall slightly short

Caterpillar Inc. shares rose about 2% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of equipment for the construction and energy industries swept pass profit estimates for the third quarter. Deerfield, Ill.-based Caterpillar posted net income of $1.43 billion, or $2.60 a share, up from $1.22 a share in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.66, well ahead of the $2.20 FactSet consensus. Sales climbed to $12.4 billion from $9.9 billion, below the $12.6 billion FactSet consensus. CEO Jim Umpleby said sales rose across the company’s three primary segments and in all regions, despite supply-chain challenges. Shares have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

