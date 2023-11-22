Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT fell 2.7% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA premarket decliners Wednesday, following fellow construction equipment maker Deere & Co.’s DE disappointing full-year outlook. The implied price decline of Caterpillar’s stock would shave about 44 points off the Dow’s price, while Dow futures YM00 rose 28 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open and S&P 500 futures ES00 gained 0.2%. Deere’s stock slumped 5.7% in the premarket, after the company reported earlier fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat by wide margins but provided guidance for fiscal 2024 net income that was well below Wall Street forecast. Caterpillar’s stock has gained 4.1% year to date through Tuesday while Deere shares have lost 10.8%. The S&P 500 SPX has advanced 18.2% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

