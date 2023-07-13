Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment disclosed Wednesday the sale of 20,874 Tesla Inc. shares TSLA within its Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF ARKQ. The value of the sale was $5.7 million based on Wednesday’s closing price of $271.99. Tesla represents 0.51% of the ETF after Wednesday’s transactions, according to the daily trade notifications that ARK shares publicly. Various ARK ETFs have been unloading shares of Tesla recently. Other Wednesday transactions within the Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF include the purchase of 179,000 shares of Cameco Corp. CCJ, the purchase of 12,324 shares of Teradyne Inc. TER, the sale of 49,631 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. KTOS and the dumping of 2,671 shares of AeroVironment Inc. AVAVMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

