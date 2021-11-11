Cathie Wood’s ARK further reduces Unity Software stake after deal to buy more Palantir

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest kept selling Unity Software after the company announced a $1.6 billion deal to buy Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital, according to the disclosure of daily trading activity of the firm’s site, selling $27 million worth of shares. ARK had sold Unity shares on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the group’s quarterly results. By contrast, ARK’s funds increased their purchases of Palantir Technologies , buying $29 million worth of stock, a day after poorly-received results.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story