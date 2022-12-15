Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest snapped up shares in Tesla as Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that CEO Elon Musk was selling. ARK’s funds bought 74,862 shares in Tesla on Wednesday — its first purchase of the electric vehicle in about a month — worth $11.7 million using close prices. The flagship ARK Innovation fund bought 61,537 shares in Tesla.

