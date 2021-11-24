Cathie Wood’s ARK sold Tesla to buy Zoom after earnings

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds sold Tesla to increase their stake in Zoom Video Communications after the poorly received results by the video communications company. In the flagship Ark Innovation ETF , the fund sold $136 million of Tesla shares while buying $112 million of Zoom. In the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF , the fund sold $23 million of Tesla to buy $22 million of Zoom. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

