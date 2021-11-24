Cathie Wood’s ARK funds sold Tesla to increase their stake in Zoom Video Communications after the poorly received results by the video communications company. In the flagship Ark Innovation ETF , the fund sold $136 million of Tesla shares while buying $112 million of Zoom. In the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF , the fund sold $23 million of Tesla to buy $22 million of Zoom. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 259 million and U.S. cases up 25% in last two weeks - November 24, 2021
- GameStop to release next earnings report on Dec. 8, and here’s what analysts expect - November 24, 2021
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sold Tesla to buy Zoom after earnings - November 24, 2021