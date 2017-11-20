Cavium’s stock surges after Marvell’s buyout bid in a deal valued at $6 billion

Shares of Cavium Inc. surged 7.2% in premarket trade Monday, after the chip maker agreed to be acquired by fellow chip maker Marvell Technology Group Ltd. in a deal valued at about $6 billion. Under terms of the deal, Marvell will exchange $40 in cash and 2.1757 shares of its stock for each Cavium share outstanding, which based on Nov. 3 “undisturbed” prices equates to about $80 a share. Shares of Cavium and Marvell had soared on Nov. 6 after reports of a possible deal. At $80 a share, Cavium’s market capitalization would be $5.53 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2018, is expected to generate annual synergies of $150 million to $175 million. Marvell plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand from the combined companies and $1.75 billion in debt. The deal confirms a report in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that a deal was near. Marvell shares edged up 0.1% ahead of the open. Year to date, Cavium’s stock has rallied 21.4%, Marvell shares have run up 46.3%, PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 44.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 15.2%.

