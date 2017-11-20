Breaking News
Home / Market News / Cavium’s stock surges after Marvell’s buyout bid in a deal valued at $6 billion

Cavium’s stock surges after Marvell’s buyout bid in a deal valued at $6 billion

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 7 mins ago

Shares of Cavium Inc. surged 7.2% in premarket trade Monday, after the chip maker agreed to be acquired by fellow chip maker Marvell Technology Group Ltd. in a deal valued at about $6 billion. Under terms of the deal, Marvell will exchange $40 in cash and 2.1757 shares of its stock for each Cavium share outstanding, which based on Nov. 3 “undisturbed” prices equates to about $80 a share. Shares of Cavium and Marvell had soared on Nov. 6 after reports of a possible deal. At $80 a share, Cavium’s market capitalization would be $5.53 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2018, is expected to generate annual synergies of $150 million to $175 million. Marvell plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand from the combined companies and $1.75 billion in debt. The deal confirms a report in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that a deal was near. Marvell shares edged up 0.1% ahead of the open. Year to date, Cavium’s stock has rallied 21.4%, Marvell shares have run up 46.3%, PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 44.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 15.2%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.