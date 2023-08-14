Wendy McMahon has been named president and chief executive officer of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, according to an announcement from CBS Chief Executive George Cheeks. McMahon’s newly created role will include singular oversight of CBS News and stations, as well as CBS’s domestic syndication business. McMahon’s job responsibilities include all areas previously shared with Neeraj Khemlani, who is also president and co-head of CBS News and Stations; and Steven LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. Khemlani announced yesterday plans for documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster. LoCascio plans to retire at the end of his current contract after 34 years at CBS.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

