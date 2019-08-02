CBS, Viacom reach agreement on exec team to lead merged company

CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. have agreed on the executive team to lead a combined company if they merge, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish would be CEO of the combined company, according to people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported. Acting CBS CEO Joe Ianniello would be offered a job overseeing CBS’s branded assets at the combined company under a working agreement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

