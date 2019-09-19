CBS, Viacom, WarnerMedia will reportedly stop airing e-cigarette ads

In another blow to the vaping industry, CBS Corp., WarnerMedia and Viacom Inc. reportedly said Wednesday that they will no longer air commercials for electronic cigarettes.
