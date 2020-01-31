CDC: 195 people brought back from Wuhan now in quarantine in California, first federal quarantine in 50 years

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the 195 U.S. citizens who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, on Wednesday have now been placed in federal quarantine over concern about the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan is considered to be the epicenter of the outbreak. It is the first time that the CDC has issued a quarantine in 50 years, according to comments made by Nancy Messonnier, director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases on Friday. The patients are at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. Health officials said one individual tried to leave but remains on the base. There are six confirmed cases of U.S. citizens with the coronavirus and 241 people in the U.S. are considered patients under investigation. At least 213 people have died and nearly 9,700 people have been sickened worldwide, according to the latest figures from China’s National Health Commission.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

