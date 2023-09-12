Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to recommend updated COVID-19 vaccines for people 6 months of age and older. The 13-to-1 vote comes just one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the updated shots from Moderna Inc. MRNA and Pfizer Inc. PFE. The CDC meeting Tuesday also addressed some concerns about the accessibility and cost of the vaccines for people without health insurance coverage. The CDC’s new Bridge Access program will provide free shots to uninsured people within days at retail pharmacies as well as local health centers, the CDC said. The federal government’s Vaccines.gov will be updated later this week to list Bridge Access program sites, the CDC said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

