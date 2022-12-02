More than 62% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the result of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. variants, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.5, which had been the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. for months, made up 13.8% of new infections for the week starting Nov. 27. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

