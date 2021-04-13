CDC committee to hold emergency meeting for J&J’s COVID-19 shot on Wednesday afternoon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, in response to a federal recommendation made Tuesday to temporarily halt immunizations using Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation was made after six people who received the J&J shot were diagnosed with severe blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets. About 6.8 million people in the U.S. in total have been administered the J&J vaccine. The meeting, which will be publicly webcast, is expected to conclude with a vote about whether the vaccine should continue to be used, how it should be used going forward, or how people who develop blood clots as a result of the vaccine should be treated. The ACIP in February recommended the vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration granted the emergency authorization. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story