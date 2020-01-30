CDC confirms first case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that it has confirmed the first case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus in Illinois. There are now six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., two of which are in Illinois. The sixth case is the husband of the first confirmed case in Illinois, a woman in her 60s, and did not travel to Wuhan, China, the city that first identified the novel coronavirus. There are now 21 people under investigation in Illinois and 165 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

