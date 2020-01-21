CDC confirms one case of coronavirus in the U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Tuesday that a single case of the coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people, mostly in China, has been diagnosed in the U.S. The patient is a U.S. resident who arrived back in the country after a visit to Wuhan, China, the main source of the current outbreak, before screening had been introduced. The patient did not know anyone who was ill and did not visit a seafood market that is believed to have been a source of the illness. More than six people have died of the virus. Fears of a pandemic similar to SARS in 2003, sent stocks lower Tuesday, hurting airlines, casino operators with operations in Macau, luxury goods giants while boosting the stocks of vaccine makers. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

