: CDC data show 74% of people who tested positive for the virus in Massachusetts outbreak were fully vaccinated

A federal investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month in a Massachusetts county that’s home to Cape Cod found that 74% of the 469 infections were among vaccinated people, a finding that raises questions about the prevalence of breakthrough infections.
