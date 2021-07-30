A federal investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month in a part of Massachusetts that is home to Cape Cod and Provincetown found that 74% of the 469 infections were among vaccinated people, a finding that raises questions about the prevalence of breakthrough infections.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Living With Climate Change: Buying a home? Why you should ask whether it’s wired for electric vehicles - July 30, 2021
- : CDC data shows that 74% of people who tested positive for the virus in Massachusetts outbreak were fully vaccinated - July 30, 2021
- Majority of those testing positive in Cape Cod outbreak were vaccinated: CDC - July 30, 2021