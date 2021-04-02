CDC issues new travel guidance for people who are fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for domestic travel, saying people who are fully immunized against COVID-19 can travel in the U.S. and do not need to get tested or quarantine. This is a shift from March when the agency said it wasn’t planning to provide updated travel guidance when it issued new recommendations for people who have been vaccinated. “Here’s what we know: Every time that there’s a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a March 8 press briefing. As part of the new guidance for international travel, the CDC also said fully vaccinated Americans can travel internationally without needing a COVID-19 test before they leave unless it is required by that country and do not need to self-quarantine upon return unless required by their state. However, they should have a negative test result before they return to the U.S. and get tested within 5 days of their return. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

