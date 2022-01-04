CDC: Omicron made up 95% of all COVID-19 cases during the last week of December

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that the omicron variant is estimated to make up 95% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 1. This is an increase from the week ending Dec. 25, when omicron was estimated to make up 77% of all cases. This is not an exact figure but is an estimate based on the thousands of genomic sequences analyzed every week by the CDC. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story