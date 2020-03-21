CDC, public health labs have tested at least 54,205 Americans for coronavirus

At least 54,205 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted by public health organizations in the U.S., as of March 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes 4,524 tests performed by the CDC and 49,681 tests by public health laboratories. At least four major diagnostics makers including Abbott Laboratories , Hologic Inc. , Roche Holding AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. have made tests for the novel coronavirus. As those tests become available, it is expected to expand testing access in the U.S.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story