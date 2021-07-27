Federal health officials are once again calling for tighter rules about wearing masks in public indoor spaces in areas with ‘substantial or high’ rates of COVID-19 transmission, citing the more infectious delta variant.
- The Ratings Game: Intel changed the name of its chips, but analysts say the story hasn’t changed - July 27, 2021
- : CDC tells vaccinated Americans to start wearing masks again in public indoor spaces - July 27, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end lower on demand risks tied to spread of coronavirus delta variant - July 27, 2021