CDC to start screening travelers from Wuhan to 3 major U.S. airports for signs of Coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it will start screening people traveling to the U.S. from Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of central China through three major airports for signs of a new virus that has sickened 40 people and killed two. The Coronavirus has been compared to pneumonia, as well as to SARS and MERS, two former respiratory illnesses that broke out in Asia. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. The initial screenings will take place at the airports that receive the most travelers from Wuhan, namely San Francisco’s SFO, New York’s JFK and Los Angeles LAX. Cases of the illness have now been confirmed in Thailand and Japan, according to a CDC advisory from Thursday. Most of the patients in Wuhan had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread, although others had no exposure to animals, suggesting the disease can also be transmitted from person-to-person. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

