CDW to join S&P 500 index, stock jumps

CDW Corp. will join the S&P 500 index this month, and shares jumped more than 5% Tuesday in after-hours trading following the announcement. S&P Global announced Tuesday afternoon that the tech company would enter the index ahead of trading on Monday, Sept. 23, to replace Total System Services Inc. , which is being acquired by Global Payments Inc. CDW shares have increased more than 40% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 19.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story