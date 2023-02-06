Cedar Fair LP FUN said Monday it will host a recruiting event at its parks in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 18-24 to hire about 35,000 seasonal workers for 2023. The Sandusky, Ohio, company said it’s planning the largest job fair in its history with positions available for ride operators, food and beverage, lifeguards and aquatics security. Cedar Fair stock is up 6.6% in 2023, compared to a 14.7% rise by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story