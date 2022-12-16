Centene Corp. set guidance for 2023 on Friday and said it expects revenue for the year to range from $137.4 billion to $139.4 billion. The current FactSet consensus is for revenue of $144.3 billion. The healthcare company said it expects per-share earnings of $5.25 to $5.40 and adjusted EPS of $6.25 to $6.40. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $6.34. The company is expecting its health benefits ratio to range from 87.2% to 87.8%. The guidance came ahead of an investor day that kicks off later Friday. In preparation for the spinoff of Magellan Specialty Health benefit-management business to Evolent Health Inc., the Centene board has added $2 billion to the company’s share buyback authorization, which still has $950 million remaining under the previous authorization. Shares are down 2.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

