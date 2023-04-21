The chief executive of a Utah-based digital marketing and technology company’s town hall meeting praised a worker who gave up his dog and offered workers bonuses to quit if they didn’t like his return-to-office policy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : HCA Healthcare stock jumps toward a record high after earnings rose above expectations and the outlook was raised - April 21, 2023
- : Procter & Gamble stock rises on Q3 top and bottom-line beat, raised outlook - April 21, 2023
- : Schlumberger stock slips after profit and revenue top expectations but cash flow was well below - April 21, 2023