: CEOs want SEC climate reporting separate from earnings but concede new rules are likely

CEOs at the powerful Business Roundtable, investor groups and mostly Democratic lawmakers told the Securities and Exchange Commission they’d support mandatory rules forcing publicly traded companies disclose detailed greenhouse gas emissions and other figures that reveal the climate-change impacts and risks to investors.
