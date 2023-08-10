Certara Inc. CERT stock was down 14.6% in premarket trades on Thursday after the biotech software company missed Wall Street’s adjusted earnings and revenue targets and said its 2023 profit would fall short of analyst forecasts. The company’s second-quarter adjusted profit of 12 cents a share missed the FactSet consensus estimate of 13 cents a share, while its revenue of $90.5 million fell short of the analyst target of $92.2 million. The Princeton, N.J. company said it faced lower growth than expected in its services business “due to cautious spending among smaller biotech customers, as well as a slow recovery in our regulatory business.” Looking ahead, Certara expects adjusted 2023 profit of 44 cents to 48 cents a share, below the analyst estimate of 50 cents a share.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story