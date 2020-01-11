CES 2020: Quibi is about to see if its $1.4 billion streaming bet will pay off

Quibi is making a big push in a fledgling market amid furious competition between some of the world’s biggest media names for streaming customers. Its hope is it will resonate with a younger audience as an alternative in terms of content approach and delivery.
