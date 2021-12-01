The nation’s largest banks take in billions each year in overdraft charges, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the prevalence of what can be hefty fees are evidence of a broken market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Instagram CEO Mosseri to testify for first time before Senate on Dec. 8 - December 1, 2021
- : CFPB promises crackdown on overdraft fees — Director Chopra says big banks need to ‘kick this addiction’ - December 1, 2021
- The Margin: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting for free - December 1, 2021