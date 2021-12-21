: CFPB shuts down payday lender it calls ‘a darling’ of venture capital

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau forced payday lending company LendUp to stop making new loans and cease collecting some outstanding loans as part of a resolution to a lawsuit alleging that the company engaged in illegal and deceptive marketing practices, the regulator said Tuesday.
