The watchdog agency said Tuesday that the bank would pay $3.7 billion for wrongdoing and mismanagement, with more than than $2 billion in redress to consumers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : CFPB’s allegations against Wells Fargo: illegal fees, wrongful car repos and misapplied payments - December 20, 2022
- Dow trims gains, Nasdaq wavers in final hour of trade as stocks attempt to end four-day skid - December 20, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil shakes off China COVID worries to end higher; natural gas extends slide - December 20, 2022