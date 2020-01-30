CFTC proposes speculative position limits for commodities traders

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday proposed position limits on 25 commodities derivatives, including gold, crude oil and sugar, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The move would cap the number of contracts that a single participant can hold, in a bid to prevent speculators from causing unjustified swings that would impact consumers, the WSJ report said. The CFTC proposed commodities position limits of up to 25% of the deliverable supply of each commodity. Federal position limits on oil and grain, and other raw materials, were set by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law of 2010, but the CFTC’s past attempts to impose them had been previously thrown out by the court, according to the Financial Times. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story