Chao becomes first Trump cabinet member to quit over storming of Capitol

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday that she is resigning in the wake of pro-Trump protesters storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump addressed them. Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said in a post on Twitter that the event “deeply troubled me in a way I cannot set aside.” She is the first cabinet member to quit, though lower-level officials have announced their resignations. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

