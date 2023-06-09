Shares of some electric-vehicle charging companies were moving lower in Friday’s premarket trading after Tesla Inc. TSLA said it would open its charging network to General Motors Co. GM ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares CHPT were down more than 3% premarket, while EVgo Inc. shares EVGO were down more than 4%. Blink Charging Co.’s stock BLNK was down 0.5%. GM said Thursday that owners of its cars would have access to a network of 12,000 Tesla “Superchargers” within North America. Tesla and Ford Motor Co. Fpreviously reached a similar arrangement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

