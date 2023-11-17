Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. CHPT plunged 36.4% toward a record low Friday, after the electric vehicle charging station company warned of a revenue miss and announced departures of two top executives. The stock was also headed for the biggest one-day drop since it started trading four years ago, with the percentage decline more than double the current record 16.1% selloff on June 13, 2022. And the weekly decline of 26.6% would also be a new record, passing the current record of a 23.1% drop during the week ended Sept. 8, 2023. The company provided late Thursday a third-quarter revenue outlook that was well below Wall Street expectations and named Rick Wilmer its new chief executive officer, replacing Pasquale Romano who had the role for the past 12 years. The company said Chief Financial Officer Rex Jackson had left the company, and it named Mansi Khetani its interim CFO. The stock has plummeted 79.1% year to date, while shares of rival Blink Charging Co. BLNK have tanked 66.1% and the S&P 500 SPX has climbed 17.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

